Know more about your consumer rights

Consumer rights are protected under the law. This means people have a right to safe goods, quality services and fair treatment.

If you feel that your rights as a consumer are being violated, you can turn to the National Consumer Commission (NCC) for help.

“The main purpose of the NCC is to administer and enforce the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

“The commission plays an important role in protecting consumers by investigating allegations of suppliers contravening the provisions of the CPA in the country,” says Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza.

She adds that issues that affect consumers daily range from pyramid schemes to compliance with labelling regulations in the textile industry and excessive and unfair pricing by suppliers.

Despite the commission investigating many pyramid schemes in the past few months, people are still losing their hard-earned cash in these illegal, get-rich-quick schemes, says Mabuza.

“In terms of Section 43 of the Act, it is a prohibited conduct for any person to directly or indirectly promote, join or participate in a multiplication scheme, a pyramid scheme or chain letters. We therefore urge consumers not to take part in these schemes.”