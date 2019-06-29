Court interdicts Ekurhuleni from reblocking informal settlement

On Friday morning, the South Gauteng High Court interdicted the City of Ekurhuleni from reblocking Vusimuzi informal settlement in Tembisa, at least until the matter is heard in July.

About 130 community members, who are part of the shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), took the city to court in an urgent application to stop it from reblocking. They said the reblocking process was imposed on the community without meaningful consultation.

The order was handed down by Judge Brad Wanless after arguments were heard on Thursday. The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) represented the community in court.

The reblocking (which is a controversial process) involved repositioning shacks in the densely built informal settlement to open up pathways and roads for emergency vehicles and the provision of water, electricity and sewerage. But it required some residents’ homes to be demolished and rebuilt in different places, and in many cases to give up living space that they have built up over many years.