Two men shot dead in hail of gunfire in Pietermaritzburg CBD

Two men were shot dead while sitting in a bakkie in the Pietermaritzburg central business district on Monday.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said that paramedics responded to a shooting at the corner of Boshoff and Burger Streets.

“Reports indicate that two adult males had sustained multiple gunshot wounds while seated in their bakkie. Paramedics assessed both patients. However, they showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

“As per members of the public who were on scene when the shooting occurred, they believe it may be related to the taxi industry.”

Herbst said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown and the police were at the scene.

There were several taxi-related protests in the city last week after a standoff between rival taxi associations over routes.

TimesLIVE