WATCH | Cash van blown up in broad daylight, guards injured in Boksburg

30 March 2021 - 10:58
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
An armoured vehicle came under fire in Boksburg on Monday.
A cash van was blown up and robbed in Boksburg on the East Rand on Monday by a gang driving luxury vehicles.  

National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the incident happened at 9.30 on Atlas Road.

Muridili said the cash van was rammed off the road by a green Mercedes-Benz.

“An unknown number of suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle.”

Muridili said they fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz and black Audi.

She said two security guards were taken to hospital after they sustained minor injuries.

