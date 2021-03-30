South Africa

Assessa's drive close to her heart

Rapper gives dignity to young girls with sanitary packs

30 March 2021 - 08:59

Lindiwe “Assessa” Skhosana knows too well how it feels like to miss school because of not being able to afford to buy sanitary pads, and the award-winning rapper is making sure no-one else suffers the same fate as her.

Skhosana is to many young girls in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, an angel who ensures that they don’t miss school as a result of lack of sanitary pads...

