Assessa's drive close to her heart
Rapper gives dignity to young girls with sanitary packs
Lindiwe “Assessa” Skhosana knows too well how it feels like to miss school because of not being able to afford to buy sanitary pads, and the award-winning rapper is making sure no-one else suffers the same fate as her.
Skhosana is to many young girls in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, an angel who ensures that they don’t miss school as a result of lack of sanitary pads...
