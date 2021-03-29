WATCH | Stepping down & SA's third wave: One last Covid catchup with Prof Abdool Karim

The country's head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, Salim Abdool Karim, stepped down from his position a few days ago to refocus his time on science and research. Sunday Times sat down with the professor for a last catchup on Covid-19 and to find out what is next.

Abdool Karim scotched rumours that his decision to step down was due to conflict between himself and health minister Zweli Mkhize and within the MAC. He also shared his concerns about a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections in the next few weeks as a result of possible gatherings during the Easter period.