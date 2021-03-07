Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed

Renowned clinical infectious disease epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim has joined the renewed legal fight seeking to have the controversial high-rise apartment building in Durban’s Currie Road demolished.

The matter is presently before the Durban high court in an application by community activist group Save our Berea to review and set aside the rezoning and town planning approval given by the eThekwini municipality which enabled the building, labelled a “monstrosity” by local residents, to be developed.

A demolition order was granted by Durban high court judge Esther Steyn in 2015. However, this was overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The original developers, Serengeti Rise Industries, has subsequently gone into liquidation and the building was bought by ITPRO Trading, owned by local businessman Jakes Pandor, on auction.

Work is still proceeding and a ninth storey is under construction.

Karim, the country’s chief scientific adviser on Covid-19 and who lives nearby, has now made an application to join Save Our Berea’s court bid.

He says he lives on the eighth floor of an apartment building in nearby Musgrave Road, which is positioned at the rear of and diagonally opposite the 317 development.

In his affidavit, filed with the court, he says he has been aware of the development since 2014 when its legality was first successfully challenged.

He purchased his apartment in 2017, when the development had reached a height of seven storeys.

It remained at that height for three years and he assumed that the development had been abandoned and would be demolished.