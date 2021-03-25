Officers tell court they're innocent
Mthokozisi Ntumba trial | Top cops tried to foil murder probe
The state has painted a picture of how difficult it was for an investigator to track down the four officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest.
Prosecutor Nkosinathi Zuma on Wednesday told the Johannesburg magistrate's court that Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer Tinyiko Thwala was met with challenges when she approached senior members in the police service to disclose the identities of the four officers attached to the public order policing unit...
