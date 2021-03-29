Woman arrested in connection with murder of hotelier Leon Brits

Northern Cape police have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with the murder of hotelier Leon Brits.

Brits was found floating in a swimming pool in Pofadder on October 7 2020. The body of the owner of a hotel in the town had several stab wounds.

Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said several valuables including firearms, a cellphone, Kruger Rands, polished diamonds and cash was allegedly taken from the premises.

Three men were arrested for the murder. One of the accused, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, entered into a guilty plea agreement with the state last Thursday.