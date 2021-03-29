Woman arrested in connection with murder of hotelier Leon Brits
Northern Cape police have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with the murder of hotelier Leon Brits.
Brits was found floating in a swimming pool in Pofadder on October 7 2020. The body of the owner of a hotel in the town had several stab wounds.
Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said several valuables including firearms, a cellphone, Kruger Rands, polished diamonds and cash was allegedly taken from the premises.
Three men were arrested for the murder. One of the accused, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, entered into a guilty plea agreement with the state last Thursday.
The Kimberley high court sentenced him to 25 years, of which five years was suspended, for the murder, 15 years for aggravated robbery and three years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently and Van Vuuren will effectively serve 20 years behind bars.
The two other accused are Amantle Bareki, 24, and Enrich Williams, 34. They are charged with murder, aggravated robbery and possession of an illegal firearm. They will appear in the Pofadder magistrate’s court on May 17.
The latest arrest was carried out in the Northern Cape. The woman will be charged with murder, aggravated robbery and perjury. She is expected to appear in the same court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
