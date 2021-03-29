KZN funeral parlours refund 'Covid-19 handling fees' after complaints

Three funeral parlours have refunded grieving families who had gone to the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (EDTEA) with complaints that they were charged exorbitant “handling fees” when their loved ones succumbed to Covid-19.

Speaking at a consumer rights awareness campaign in Esikhaleni, outside Richards Bay, on Sunday, MEC Ravi Pillay said his department had investigated 13 complaints against three Durban-based funeral parlours.

Nine of the complaints were against one of the three funeral parlours.