South Africa

Funeral parlour strikers ambush hearse in Ekurhuleni

15 September 2020 - 12:19

An Avbob hearse driver was left shaken and upset after he and his assistant, who were  removing a dead  body in Etwatwa near Daveyton on Tuesday morning, were ambushed by the unification task team (UTT) shutting down removals for the funeral industry strike.

Francois Swanepoel said he got the shock of his life when he was  stopped by an angry  task team mob in Etwatwa at about 7am...

