South Africa

Teka (89) died at home in December

Missing body causes family sleepless nights

04 February 2021 - 09:46

It has been a month since Nomdakazana Teka's funeral was put on hold after her body allegedly disappeared from Abaxolisi funeral parlour in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.

The family say this has caused them many sleepless nights as they tried to get answers from the funeral parlour with no luck...

