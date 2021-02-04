Teka (89) died at home in December
Missing body causes family sleepless nights
It has been a month since Nomdakazana Teka's funeral was put on hold after her body allegedly disappeared from Abaxolisi funeral parlour in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.
The family say this has caused them many sleepless nights as they tried to get answers from the funeral parlour with no luck...
