SABC enters free-to-air satellite market after deal with Openview

South African Broadcasting Corporation has signed a multi-year signal distribution and channel carriage agreement that will see TV channels SABC 1, 2 and 3 being carried on free-to-air Openview.

The agreement will also see Openview, owned by eMedia Investments, carry SABC's 19 radio channels.

In a joint statement, the SABC and eMedia, which also owns eNCA and e.tv, said: "In addition to carrying SABC 1, 2 and 3, Openview will carry three additional television channels from the SABC and all its 19 radio channels, including the biggest South African radio brands - Ukhozi FM, Metro FM, Lesedi and Umhlobo Wenene.

"This enables previously geographically restricted FM radio channels to be received throughout the country via digital broadcasting on a free-to-air basis.

"Through this agreement, the SABC is officially entering the free-to-air satellite market which will supplement its channels on Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and streaming platforms. First among the three new channels will be a standalone SABC Sports Channel that will be launched on Openview soon," they said.

The companies added that the collaboration "signals a seismic shift in the country's broadcasting landscape".