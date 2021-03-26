Richard Mdluli finally appears after missing four previous court dates

After failing to show up in court on four previous occasions, former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli finally made an appearance at the high court in Pretoria on Friday to face charges of fraud, corruption and theft related to the police’s secret slush fund.

Earlier this month, Judge Bert Bam issued a warrant of arrest for Mdluli after he failed to appear in court for a third time.

Dressed in a navy blue suit, a white shirt and a patterned blue tie, a shackled Mdluli was escorted by correctional service officials to court as he is serving a five-year sentence for kidnapping, assault and intimidation in an unrelated matter.