Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli too ill for court

Convicted criminal and former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli remains ill behind bars.

This was revealed at the high court in Pretoria on Monday, where Mdluli was due to appear with two people in a criminal case.

“Mdluli could not attend owing to ill health,” said Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson for the investigating directorate.

The judge was informed in more detail about Mdluli's condition.

This was the second time that Mdluli failed to appear for court proceedings because of health. The case was postponed in November after he failed to appear.

He and co-accused Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus face charges of corruption, fraud and theft. Barnard faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.