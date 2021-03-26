'I deal with discrimination every day': Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu

Having doors shut in his face and being refused entry to stores — and sometimes even being physically dragged out — is a constant struggle for Thando Mahlangu.

The Ndebele activist was thrust into the spotlight this week after he was told to leave the Clicks store in the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand because, according to the centre manager, he was dressed “inappropriately”.

But, Mahlangu told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday night, this was an almost daily occurrence whenever he left his hometown of KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

“I deal with it every day. I always have to explain why I’m wearing my traditional attire,” he told said.

On Wednesday, Mahlangu, 35, was stopped from doing his shopping at Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand. He was clad in traditional Ndebele clothes; traditional underwear, a blanket draped around his shoulders and with ornate headwear.

In a statement, the shopping centre claimed to have approached Mahlangu after receiving complaints from other patrons — but Mahlangu dismissed this.

“I was not even in the mall for five minutes and security was already on my case. As I walked in, security was already on a two-way radio and I could tell he was talking about me. So when did those customers complain? Actually, shoppers were happy to see me and the few that I saw were waving at me,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mahlangu has been publicly confronted for his clothing.