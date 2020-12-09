SA needs its own 'taking a knee' campaign against tribalism

In late May, the United States woke to the brouhaha from its citizens who rendered the country ungovernable.



The eruption was sparked by the killing of George Floyd. With his face pinned beneath three police officers, pleading to breathe, his pleas fell on deaf ears as he finally succumbed to his death. His killing sparked an unrest globally with football associations urged to fight racism in their soccer matches as it is believed Floyd's murder was fuelled by racial discrimination in the US, and not the cigarettes he is alleged to have paid for with counterfeit money. The I Can’t Breathe and Black Lives Matter was born...