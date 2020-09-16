South Africa

Gobodo resigns from Clicks to pursue passion to campaign against racism and women prejudice

16 September 2020 - 14:08
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Clicks Group independent non-executive board member Nonkululeko Gobodo says she left the company to focus on her campaign against racism and prejudice against women.

Gobodo sprang to Clicks' defence after a public uproar over a racist hair advert by Unilever's TRESemmé that was run on the retail pharmacy's website...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X