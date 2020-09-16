Gobodo resigns from Clicks to pursue passion to campaign against racism and women prejudice
Clicks Group independent non-executive board member Nonkululeko Gobodo says she left the company to focus on her campaign against racism and prejudice against women.
Gobodo sprang to Clicks' defence after a public uproar over a racist hair advert by Unilever's TRESemmé that was run on the retail pharmacy's website...
