Ringo Madlingozi weighs in on human rights: ‘Sleep doesn’t come easy, times must change’

As SA celebrated Human Rights Day over the weekend, musician Ringo Madlingozi reflected on the Sharpeville massacre, saying times must change.

The singer turned EFF politician took to Instagram to share how the day caused him a lack of sleep.

“On 21 March 1960, 69 people were mowed down by the apartheid police and we call his Human Rights Day? I don’t understand,” said Ringo.

He said a certain piece of the national anthem should be removed because it was sung when black people were being murdered by police.

“To me, this celebration sounds like a piece of a song sung when our people were brutally murdered. The piece of the song is embedded in our national anthem. It should go. It is not supposed to be there,” he said.