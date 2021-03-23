Steinhoff’s insurers agree to pay R1.38bn to settle certain claims

Steinhoff said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with certain insurance companies underwriting the group’s directors and officers (D&O) insurance policy to contribute up to €78.1m (about R1.38bn) to help settle claims against it.

The announcement sent Steinhoff’s Johannesburg-listed shares up 4.19%, while its primary Frankfurt-listed shares jumped by 7.85% by 10.22 GMT.

The move takes the scandal-hit retailer a step closer to a proposed $1bn (about R14.8bn) global lawsuit settlement plan announced in July to settle about 90 separate legal claims in the Netherlands, Germany and SA.

The combined claims of those who have quantified their alleged damages are in excess of R136bn after an accounting fraud in December 2017 resulted in a dramatic share price plunge of Steinhoff.

As part of the agreement, also with some former Steinhoff directors and officers including founder Bruno Steinhoff and former chair Christo Wiese, the insurers will offer an amount of up to €55.5m (R977m) to market-purchase claimants “in exchange for certain waivers and releases”.