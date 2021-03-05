South Africa

NPA says 'no conflict of interest' in Steinhoff paying R30m towards investigation

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 05 March 2021 - 14:26
Steinhoff
Steinhoff
Image: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday there was no conflict of interest in Steinhoff contributing millions of rand towards investigating fraud at the company.

Steinhoff told the SowetanLIVE's sister publication Financial Mail that the Hawks and the NPA had approached it to ask if PwC (which had already completed a forensic investigation for the company) could “assist” because the state “hasn’t got the resources” to probe such a complex case.

Steinhoff told the publication that it had contributed R30m to finance the investigation.

"[Steinhoff reasoned that] it’s in the company’s interest that this thing goes forward‚ so we’ve made available an amount of R30m‚ which PwC can draw on‚” Steinhoff CFO Theodore de Klerk was quoted as saying.

De Klerk said the company just signed the cheques but had no knowledge about the investigation.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the state had received “some generosity” from Steinhoff‚ “given that the forensic investigation was done by PwC who are the forensic investigators of Steinhoff and because the state‚ if they were to start from the beginning it meant that a lot of work had to be done spanning over five countries”.

He said the payment went straight to PwC and not to the state.

“This is going to help so that the investigation does not take twice or thrice as much. We do not see any conflict of interest.”

Ngwema said if it later emerged that the company had to be added to the list of suspects‚ that process would follow.

“We have insulated the company from the investigation to make sure all the material that stems from the investigation comes to the investigators and it doesn’t go to the company‚ so that we make sure the integrity of the investigation remains intact‚” he said.

TimesLIVE


Source: ARENA Holdings.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola defends NPA's 'slow pace' in charging Markus Jooste

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has come to the defence of the National Prosecuting Authority
News
1 day ago

Germany charges ex-Steinhoff managers with balance sheet fraud

German prosecutors have filed charges against three former managers at South African retailer Steinhoff for balance sheet fraud, three years after ...
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X