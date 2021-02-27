Steinhoff agrees sale and lease-back of Conforama Iberia properties

Retail group Steinhoff is to sell the properties of its European subsidiary Conforama Iberia and lease them back, it said on Friday, as part of efforts to cut debt and pay back creditors.

Conforama Iberia, a furniture and homeware retailer with operations in Spain and Portugal, has entered into a binding offer of 107 million euros (R1.9 Bn) for its properties, Steinhoff said, without naming the buyer.

Conforama also operated in France and Switzerland, before these businesses were sold off in 2020. The retailer had also decided to sell its remaining investments in the Conforama businesses last year but the sale of the Iberia division was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steinhoff, which is battling the fallout from an accounting fraud in 2017, has been selling off assets as part of plans to deleverage its balance sheet and simplify its portfolio.

The company has not said how long it will continue with asset sales from its retail empire, which sells everything from clothes to electronics and furniture across four continents.

Net debt for the group was little changed at 9.4 billion euros in the financial year ended Sept. 30, 2020.