SA's economic woes might deepen if there isn't a reliable electricity supply: Tito Mboweni

Mboweni was speaking at the National Council of Province (NCOP) during a question-and-answer session. He attempted to assure MPs of his department's commitment to keep the economy afloat post the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, warned that more role players and policy certainty was needed to achieve this.

“We must bear in mind, though, that economic growth at the end of the day is not just state dependent. It’s dependent on the animal street, if you want, in the enthusiasm of economic actors in the economy. And policy certainty is very important and one of the issues about policy certainty, by the way, is the availability of electricity. If we don't have a reliable supply of electricity then our economy is going to be under severe attack; it's going to weaken further. This is something we need to avoid at all costs,” Mboweni said.