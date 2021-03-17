Load-shedding ramped back up to stage 2 from 9pm

SA will move back to stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm on Wednesday, Eskom has confirmed.

The move from stage 1 to stage 2 comes just 16 hours after the rotational power cuts were downgraded at 5am on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Eskom said that the ramping back up to stage 2 came because of “further loss of generation capacity”. Stage 2 will remain in place, at this stage, until 5am Saturday.

“This escalation is required to safeguard the power system after a further loss of generation capacity at the Medupi, Arnot, Duvha and Kendal power stations. In additional to Eskom's inability to supply the full demand, we have seen an increase in demand, which has put a further strain on the emergency generation reserves today,” Eskom said.

According to the statement, boiler tube leaks and units tripping, as well as the delay in the return of the service of a single unit at Kendal, played a part in the generation capacity losses.

TimesLIVE