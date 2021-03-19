Khunou soiled my name, says Makgatlha

Rustenburg mayor's 'ex-lover' files R1m defamation lawsuit

The woman who accused Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou of revenge porn and harassment has now filed a R1m lawsuit for defamation against him.



Sina Makgatlha, 35, served Khunou and Sam Kgomotso Nong, the second defendant, with a combined summons two weeks ago. The defamation suit has been filed in the Mahikeng High Court in the North West...