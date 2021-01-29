'He did it to spite me for ending fling'

Mayor accused of sharing nudes of his 'old flame'

The mayor of a North West municipality who has been accused of harassment is set to face off with his accuser in court today to overturn an interim protection order granted against him.



Rustenburg local municipality mayor Mpho Khunou's lawyers will today seek to overturn the order in the Tlhabane magistrate's court which was obtained by his former colleague Sinah Makgatlha, 35, who further clamed they were in a romantic relationship, but he has denied this...