Khunou faces defamation charge

Rustenburg mayor threatens to sue 'former lover'

Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou, who appeared in a North West court yesterday over harassment allegations, has now threatened his alleged ex-lover with a R300,000 lawsuit.



Khunou appeared at the Tlhabane magistrate's court to argue why an interim protection order granted to his alleged former flame Sina Makgatlha in December should not be finalised. Judgment was postponed until next week...