South Africa

Khunou faces defamation charge

Rustenburg mayor threatens to sue 'former lover'

By Lindile Sifile - 16 February 2021 - 09:55

Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou, who appeared in a North West court yesterday over harassment allegations, has now threatened his alleged ex-lover with a R300,000 lawsuit.

Khunou appeared at the Tlhabane magistrate's court to argue why an interim protection order granted to his alleged former flame Sina Makgatlha in December should not be finalised. Judgment was postponed until next week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X