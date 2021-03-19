South Africa

Oscar Mabuyane to appeal against Fort Hare’s decision to deregister him as a masters student

‘I have done nothing wrong’

By Mkhululi Ndamase and Michael Kimberley - 19 March 2021 - 10:49
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has expressed concern over how the University of Fort handled the decision to deregister him as a masters student. File photo.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

“I have done nothing wrong.”

That is Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s emphatic response to a decision by the University of Fort Hare to deregister him as a masters student.

Mabuyane initially told The Herald on Thursday he was not aware he had been deregistered, but released a statement at 5.32pm confirming the university’s senate — which the university’s highest decision-making body — had given him the boot.

He has indicated he will appeal against the decision and possibly take it under judicial review.

Mabuyane has been fending off detractors since he took control of the ANC in the Eastern Cape at its 2017 elective conference, and the Fort Hare issue is bound to feature in future attacks by his opponents.  

