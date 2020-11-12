South Africa

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for Covid-19

By Staff Reporter - 12 November 2020 - 14:09
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self isolating.

As soon as his test results came back positive, Mabuyane informed his family members, staff and some of the people he met recently, spokesperson Mvusi Sicwethsa said.

"The premier encourages any person he met within the last seven days who might be having or feeling similar symptoms to take a Covid-19 test for them to know their health status."

Mabuyane is isolating at home where he will continue with his official duties.

"The provincial government wishes premier Mabuyane a speedy recovery as he isolates at home and we will support him through this recovery process. All the events and programmes that the premier was going to visit, and to attend have been postponed for now," Sicwetha said.

Pfizer announces that the first data shows that its Covid-19 vaccine trial is more than 90% effective. The vaccination consists of two injections 21 days apart and these types of vaccines are safe and easy to produce. Here's what we know so far.

