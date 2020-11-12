Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self isolating.

As soon as his test results came back positive, Mabuyane informed his family members, staff and some of the people he met recently, spokesperson Mvusi Sicwethsa said.

"The premier encourages any person he met within the last seven days who might be having or feeling similar symptoms to take a Covid-19 test for them to know their health status."