Eastern Cape cabinet gets a shake-up
Opposition parties unimpressed by premier Oscar Mabuyane’s new MECs
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, second from left, announced a provincial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday in Bhisho. Nonceba Kontsiwe, left, is the new human settlements MEC, Nomakhosazana Meth, centre, the new health MEC, and Nonkqubela Pieters, right, becomes the MEC for rural development. Judge president in the Eastern Cape Selby Mbenenge joined the quartet.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says his provincial cabinet reshuffle is an essential measure to refloat leaking departmental ships.
However, opposition parties are unimpressed by the reshuffle he announced on Tuesday.
Mabuyane appointed Nomakhosazana Meth as the new health MEC. The former MEC of rural development and agrarian reform fills the seat left last month by sacked Sindiswa Gomba.
