Eastern Cape cabinet gets a shake-up

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says his provincial cabinet reshuffle is an essential measure to refloat leaking departmental ships.

However, opposition parties are unimpressed by the reshuffle he announced on Tuesday.

Mabuyane appointed Nomakhosazana Meth as the new health MEC. The former MEC of rural development and agrarian reform fills the seat left last month by sacked Sindiswa Gomba.