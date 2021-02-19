Columnists

MEC's axing only about politics

By Sowetan - 19 February 2021 - 07:42

Just weeks before Sindiswa Gomba was appointed Eastern Cape health MEC in May 2019, she had fraud and corruption charges against her withdrawn. 

Gomba was one of a number of high-profile individuals who had been accused of defrauding the Buffalo City municipality, where she was a councillor, of money meant to ferry mourners to Nelson Mandela’s memorial services...

