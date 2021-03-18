South Africa

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane deregistered as Master’s student

By Michael Kimberley and Mkhululi Ndamase - 18 March 2021 - 11:07
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been deregistered from pursuing his Master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare.

Well-placed insiders said a decision was taken that Mabuyane be deregistered for not complying with the minimum admission requirements which include recognition of prior learning rule. This means while he could qualify for the master’s degree in public administration, it is understood there was an issue with how he was admitted. 

