Insider says they took the premier’s decision as it was

‘Gomba sacking as MEC was never up for debate’

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 19 February 2021 - 10:42
Former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

The sacking of former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba was not even debated at the ANC’s provincial working committee on Monday.

It took just minutes for the committee to move on from the item with premier Oscar Mabuyane announcing yesterday that he had fired Gomba.

This was after she was released on R1,000 bail by the East London magistrate’s court earlier this month and implicated in a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report. Gomba’s sacking was welcomed by opposition parties, the SACP and SIU.

