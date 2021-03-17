Deceased, colleagues tortured because police thought they were taxi hitmen

Eight cops in court for murder and assault

On the day that eight police officers appeared in court for the murder of his friend, Nkululeko Mkhize recalled the moment he accompanied the family to the government mortuary to identify him.



Nkosinathi Steve Zondi, 46, died while in police custody at the Protea police station during interrogation on February 23. ..