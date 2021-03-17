South Africa

Deceased, colleagues tortured because police thought they were taxi hitmen

Eight cops in court for murder and assault

17 March 2021 - 07:23

On the day that eight police officers appeared in court for the murder of his friend, Nkululeko Mkhize recalled the moment he accompanied the family to the government mortuary to identify him. 

Nkosinathi Steve Zondi, 46, died while in police custody at the Protea police station during interrogation on February 23. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X