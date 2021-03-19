EFF’s Ndlozi says illegal high-calibre firearm found at fees protest is an ‘attempt to criminalise students’

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in about the illegal high-calibre firearm found at a fees protest, saying it is an attempt to criminalise students.

TimesLIVE reported the illegal firearm was found by police officers in a car driven by two students in Stiemens Street, Johannesburg.

The two students, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old woman, were allegedly part of the ongoing fees protest in Braamfontein.

They were arrested and are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on two charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Ndlozi said the gun could have been planted by those against the fees protest “to justify police brutality”.

“This is an attempt to criminalise students and therefore justify police brutality,” he alleged.