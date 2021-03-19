Group wants to take brand to another level
Joyous Celebration joins Universal Music Africa
Multi-award-winning gospel group MTN Joyous Celebration has found a new home at Universal Music Africa after spending 24 years at Sony Music.
The group, that is celebrating 25 years of existence, will also have its music released in the US and Canada by international renowned Motown Gospel...
