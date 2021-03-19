Entertainment

Group wants to take brand to another level

Joyous Celebration joins Universal Music Africa

19 March 2021 - 11:12

Multi-award-winning gospel group MTN Joyous Celebration has found a new home at Universal Music Africa after spending 24 years at Sony Music.

The group, that is celebrating 25 years of existence, will also have its music released in the US and Canada by international renowned Motown Gospel...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X