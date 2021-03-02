‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband

In a letter read by Rethabile Matolweni, Khusela Diko’s friend, she lamented that her husband had left her after promising to never leave her side.

Nkosi Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II was laid to rest on Tuesday. He died in an East London hospital last Sunday after complaining of stomach pain.

“Sthandwa senhliziyo yami [love of my heart]. This letter to you is the most difficult I have had to write in my entire life. The cloud that came with the news of your passing hangs heavily and is dark. I sit here not knowing what to say to you because never in my wildest dream did I ever expect this moment to come, especially not this soon.

“Baby, you promised you’d never leave me, you made this commitment to me over and over again. But here I am, writing this tribute to you and you will not hear it. My heart breaks, has been breaking into a million pieces, every single day since I was first told of your passing,” Diko said in the letter.