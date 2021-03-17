SA Air Force Museum aircraft crashes at Swartkop Air Force Base

A light aircraft belonging to the SA Air Force Museum has reportedly crashed while landing at Swartkop Air Force Base, south of Pretoria.

The aircraft, a single-engine Patchen Explorer reconnaissance aircraft, was reportedly on final approach when it crashed short of the runway and burst into flames.

The aircraft was designed for aerial surveillance and photography and patrolling pipelines.

Only one example was ever built. The prototype was brought to SA in 1975 and evaluated as an observation aircraft for the SAAF.

Between 1976 and 1979 it was employed as a communication aircraft with Test Flight Development Centre (TFDC) at AFB Waterkloof.

Plans to build the type in SA did not come to fruition and the aircraft sat in a hanger for many years until it was acquired by the SAAF Museum and restored to flying condition.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE