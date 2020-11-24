Europe sets in motion January end to Boeing 737 MAX safety ban

European regulators on Tuesday began the timetable for a return of the Boeing 737 MAX to Europe's skies early next year after an almost two-year flight ban caused by fatal crashes.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) set out conditions for putting the grounded jets back into service, including new training and updating MCAS software implicated in the crashes that killed a total of 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

Tuesday's publication marks the start of a 28-day comment period, which EASA said would lead to a formal ungrounding from mid-January, once public and industry feedback had been studied.

How long it takes for flights to resume in Europe depends on pilot training and the amount of time airlines need to upgrade MCAS software and carry out other actions mandated by EASA.

U.S. flights are due to resume on Dec. 29, some six weeks after Boeing's main regulator, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, lifted its own ban on Nov. 18.

The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia triggered a slew of investigations faulting Boeing for poor design and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration with lax oversight.

Investigators have said the newly upgraded version of the world's most-sold jet lurched downwards repeatedly because MCAS wrongly believed the nose was pointing too high, threatening loss of lift, due to a single faulty "Angle of Attack" sensor.

Although the plane has two such sensors, only one was designed to be used at a time, depriving the other of a backup. The new rules enforce changes designed to keep both active.

"A fundamental problem of the original MCAS is that many pilots did not even know it was there," EASA said in a statement laying out why it had insisted on a more sweeping review, which investigation sources say put it at odds at times with the FAA.

"In the accident version of the aircraft, there was no caution light to make a pilot aware that the AoA sensor was faulty, making it almost impossible to determine the root cause of the problem," EASA said.