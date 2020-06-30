South Africa

One killed in Pretoria helicopter crash

By ERNEST MABUZA - 30 June 2020 - 15:50
One person was killed and another injured when a helicopter crashed on Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

One person was killed when a helicopter crashed in northern Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shauwn Herbst said one person died on the scene and another suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft crashed near the campus of the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital.

No other information was available. This is a developing story.

