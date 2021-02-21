Nigerian military plane crashes on approach to Abuja airport -minister
A Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria's aviation minister said.
Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account that "a military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna."
He gave no details on casualties but wrote: "It appears to be fatal.
"Minna is a city about 110 kilometres (68.35 miles) northwest of Abuja.A Nigerian Air Force spokesman said he was driving to the airport because of the crash, but gave no additional information.
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims of the military aircraft King Air 350 plane crash for Abuja.— Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) February 21, 2021
May God give them strength to bear the loss and may the souls of the departed R.I.P. 🙏🏾.
VIDEO: Scores Feared Dead As Chartered Plane Crashes in Abuja, Burn To Ashes pic.twitter.com/ydPHNoHxhG— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 21, 2021
