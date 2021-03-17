South Africa

Joburg Water implements restrictions in parts of city

17 March 2021 - 19:28
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The water supply to many parts of Johannesburg will be restricted. Stock photo.
The water supply to many parts of Johannesburg will be restricted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Johannesburg Water will restrict water supply from a number of its reservoirs because of water shortages from its supplier Rand Water.

It said Rand Water's distribution network was under severe  pressure as the demand for water consistently exceeded the supply.

“The water entity requested Johannesburg Water to implement their water restrictions to prevent the situation where both supply systems collapse and Johannesburg Water has responded by restricting many of its reservoirs by between 20% and 45%," Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

Johannesburg Water said some areas fed by a number of reservoirs that had been restricted will experience low pressure to no water while some will not be affected at all.

Johannesburg Water's reservoirs that had been restricted include Sandton No 1 and Sandton No 2, North East Areas, Malvern East, Linksfield Ridge, Protea Glen, Diepkloof, Roodepoort Deep Township, Chiawelo, Diepsloot, Zondi Power Park, Fleurhof,  Florida North and Lenasia Township.

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be rolled out to areas affected and tanker supply will be rolled out as and when required.

“We plead with residents to use water sparingly and to report all service interruptions through the call centre and on social media.”

TimesLIVE

Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg

Rand Water says large parts of Johannesburg will be without water for about 30 hours from 1pm on Saturday as workers replace a 800mm valve and bypass ...
News
3 weeks ago

Is Johannesburg heading towards a water shortage crisis?

Johannesburg currently gets its water from the Vaal dam, and imports much of its water from Lesotho, via the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.
Opinion
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X