Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg
Rand Water has warned Johannesburg residents who fall under Johannesburg Water to be prepared for their taps to run dry at the weekend.
The flow of water will be cut from 1pm on Saturday and most likely be restored only on Sunday evening.
“This is to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve,” Rand Water said, adding that affected residents should plan accordingly. “Johannesburg Water has planned to place water tanks to assist when the reservoir levels reach critical levels to minimise the impact,” it said.
Areas that would be affected are:
Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Alberts Kroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Rossmore, Hursthill, Westbury, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Berario, Fairlands, Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22, Maridale, Sophiatown, Newclare, Constantia Kloof, Florida Noord and Janhofmeyr.
Water tanks will be sent to the following points:
- Alwayn Rd & Babiana Street
- Commando & Main Rd Revelea
- Jukskei Drive & Wilhemina Hokins
- Japura village cnr of Erythrin for Senior Citizens — Riverlea
- Crown Informal Settlement
- BP service station Cnr Gordon Rd & Bergbron
- Bergbron & Whiteridge
- Brixton Police Station (Cnr High & Mercury)
- Crosby Clinic
- Rahima Moosa Hospital
- Slovo Park informal settlement (Coronationville)
- Kathrada informal settlement (Newclare)
- Edward Street (Sophiatown)
- No 46 Wilma Street (Montclare)
- Riverlea Recreation Centre
- Quellerina and Florida Glen truck will roam in the area
- Sophiatown Clinic fire truck will roam in the area
- Hellen Joseph Hospital water tanker is there to pump water to the hospital.
- Cnr Mimosa and Willow roads
- Cnr Taibos & Acacia roads
- Cnr Weltevreden and Shaka roads
- Cnr Golf Glub Terrace and Joachim van Pletzen — Constantia Kloof
- Bertha Ave — Florida Noord
- Bruno Street — Florida Noord
- Louanna Street — Constantia Kloof
- 26 Okkerneut — Constantia Kloof.
