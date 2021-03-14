Chief justice Mogoeng to appeal against JCC ruling that he should apologise for pro-Israel comments

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal against a decision by the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) which ordered him to apologise for, and retract, pro-Israel comments he made during a webinar in June last year.

“The chief justice ... has signified his intention to appeal the decision ... The JCC will in due course determine the date on which the appeal would be heard by at least three of its members,” the JCC said in a statement on Sunday.

This after the JCC found Mogoeng guilty and ordered him to apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through his utterances in the online seminar hosted by The Jerusalem Post on June 23 2020.

The committee further ordered Mogoeng to unreservedly retract and withdraw a statement he uttered after a public outcry over his initial comments.

An NGO, Africa 4 Palestine, the SA Boycott Disinvestments and Sanctions Coalition (SA BDS Coalition) and the Durban-based Women’s Cultural Group (WCG) complained separately to the Judicial Service Commission about Mogoeng’s comments in July.

The Sunday Times reported in June last year that, in his webinar comments, Mogoeng seemed to base his pro-Israel stance on passages from the Bible.

“The first verse I give is in Psalms 122, verse 6, which says: 'Pray for the peace of Jerusalem, they shall prosper that love thee,'" Mogoeng said.

“Also Genesis 12, verses 1 to 3, says to me as a Christian, if I curse Abraham and Israel, the Almighty God will curse me too.