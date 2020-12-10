Chief justice appalled by greed of officials who stole from PPE procurement
Mogoeng thanks health workers for fighting Covid-19
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has praised the country’s healthworkers for their selfless work during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, urging them not to despair even in the face of criticism.
Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, Mogoeng commended doctors, nurses and their support staff for soldiering on during the pandemic at a time where they risked even losing their lives...
