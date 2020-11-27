Riotous Assemblies Act inconsistent with freedom of expression: Constitutional Court

Part of the Riotous Assemblies Act is inconsistent with a section of the constitution dealing with freedom of expression, and is invalid insofar as it criminalises the incitement of a person to commit an offence.

This was the ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court on Friday after the EFF asked the apex court to uphold a high court ruling that a section of the act was unconstitutional.

The party also sought a ruling on the constitutionality of the remainder of section 18(2)(b) of the act and on the proper interpretation of a section of the Trespass Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had charged Julius Malema under that section of the Riotous Assemblies Act for calling on people to occupy vacant land in 2014 and 2016.

Aggrieved by this, Malema approached the high court asking it to declare that section of the act to be unconstitutional to the extent that it required someone found guilty of inciting others to commit a crime to be punished with the same severity as the person who actually committed the crime.

The high court agreed.

At the Constitutional Court, Malema argued that the high court’s order of constitutional invalidity should be confirmed and that section 18(2)(b) should be found unconstitutional in its entirety. He and his party contended that it was overbroad and an unjustifiable limitation of the right to freedom of expression.

A majority judgment penned by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng overturned the earlier ruling by the high court but found that a section of the act was unconstitutional and invalid.

“Section 18 (2) (b) of the Riotous Assemblies Act is deemed inconsistent with section 16 (1) of the constitution and invalid to the extent that it criminalises the incitement of another to commit any offence.”

That section of the act was suspended for 24 months to enable parliament to rectify the constitutional defect.