SACP calls on Mogoeng to 'humble himself and unreservedly apologise' for Israel comments

The SACP has urged Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng help “restore the rule of law” by obeying the ruling of the Judicial Conduct Committee’s (JCC) which found him to have violated the Code of Judicial Conduct over his controversial pro-Israel remarks and criticism of SA foreign policy on that country.

On Thursday, the JCC ordered Mogoeng to unconditionally retract and apologise for the remarks he made during a webinar hosted by an Israeli newspaper in June last year, where he expressed love for Jews and Israel.

The SACP called Mogoeng to “humble himself, and unreservedly apologise for and retract the utterances” which generated controversy and infuriated Palestine solidarity groups.

“By complying with the decision, Chief Justice Mogoeng will help restore public trust and respect for the judiciary, with the knowledge that no-one including the head of the judiciary is above the law,” the SACP said.

The SACP’s calls come as former president Jacob Zuma is refusing to abide by the order of the Constitutional Court completing him to attend the Zondo commission and answer allegations of corruption and state capture against him.