South Africa

Alleged Cape Town gangster found with 'destroyed' gun

10 March 2021 - 15:18
A gun which was handed in during the firearms amnesty for destruction has been seized by Cape Town law enforcement officers from an alleged gangster. File image.
Image: Pravit Kimtong/123rf.com

A firearm that was officially recorded as having been handed in to the authorities for destruction ended up in the hands of an alleged gang member in Cape Town.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said city law enforcement officers discovered the firearm when they responded to a tip-off “about an armed gang member in Hanover Park” on Saturday.

“As they approached the suspect, he ran away, and was cornered in a house in the area,” said Smith.

“Officers found him in possession of a revolver, as well as a matchbox with ammunition. When staff arrived at Philippi police station with the suspect, they discovered that the firearm they found in his possession is listed as having been destroyed.”

Smith said this is “hugely problematic”.

“Cape Town has a massive problem with illegal firearms and violent crime involving firearms, so it is disheartening that firearms that are meant to be taken out of circulation are still on our streets,” said Smith.

“More concerning is that SAPS closed its latest firearm amnesty period last month, with citizens believing they are helping us by handing in these firearms for destruction.

“I sincerely hope that a thorough investigation will follow around the circumstances of this particular case.”

TimesLIVE

