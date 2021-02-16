Man on the run after R1.5m drugs found at his place

Port Elizabeth police are still searching for a Kabega Park resident after he opted to split from his stash of about R1.5m worth of cannabis products on Valentine’s Day, to avoid arrest.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 10am, anti-gang unit (AGU) members followed up on information about drugs at a house in Van der Stel Street in Kabega Park. She said on arrival at the house, an unknown male exited through the back door, jumped over a wall and ran away.

“On searching the property for any other occupants, they found numerous amounts of dagga stored in jars. Thereafter, a thorough search of the house was conducted and a total of 4.996kg of dagga heads, sweets, magic mushrooms and a small amount of cash was confiscated.

“The estimated value of the drugs is more than R1.5m. An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation,” Naidu said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, while Bethelsdorp police task team members were patrolling in Kronenberg Street in Extension 21, they heard gunfire in Extension 31.

“The members alerted other task team members who spotted a male running and who threw a firearm in a yard. A 9mm pistol was found in a yard in Hibiscus Street in Extension 31 and the suspect managed to evade arrest,” Naidu said.