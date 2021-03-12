IN PICTURES | Remembering King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu
Tributes have poured in following the death of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, king of the Zulu nation on Friday.
Zwelithini died on Friday, the royal family said in a statement. He was 72. The king had been hospitalised in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital for diabetes treatment.
“This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks," President Cyril Ramaphosa said through a statement.
“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”
The provincial government said it had cancelled all activities planned for the day as the nation mourned the passing of the king. Premier Sihle Zikalala will hold a media briefing this afternoon. Politicians and South Africans flocked to social media to convey their condolence messages.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the Zulu monarch played a vital role in raising awareness about HIV/Aids in SA.
“I will remember him as a very neat and fastidious person, who enjoyed dressing well. The UDM expresses its condolences to his wives, children, grandchildren and the entire Zulu nation.”
